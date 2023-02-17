Support Local Journalism

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had more than just a gold medal hanging around her neck during the awards ceremony for her latest world championship title.

The American skier was also wearing a heart-shaped pendant containing two miniature photos of her late father, which she held open as photographers snapped away to capture the touching moment.


