ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — A ship that had been searching for the ill-fated Titan submersible is back in port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Wednesday, with debris from the destroyed vessel.

The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Newfoundland.


