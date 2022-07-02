...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 479,
489, 493, AND 494 ALL BELOW 7000 FEET...
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red
Flag Warning below 7000 feet for wind and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains, Fire
Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 493 Central
Utah Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry Mountains, all
below 7000 feet.
* WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday and
Monday afternoon and evening. Winds will decrease during the
overnight period.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries
from 25 to 35 percent.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to
occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread
rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, helicopter crew members winch up a man from a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong, Saturday, July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. The industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
People stand by the shore as the Hong Kong Observatory raised its No.8 storm warning, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Typhoon Chaba is buffeting Hong Kong, bringing high winds and plenty of rain, but no serious damage, as of midday Saturday.
HONG KONG (AP) — An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) Saturday.
Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.
The accident occurred about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong.
The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.
The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.
The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.