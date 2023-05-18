...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Ukrainian director and soldier Pavlo Yurov poses for a portrait in Kyiv, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Ukrainian actors Volodymyr Zaiets, playing a Russian soldier, and Serhiy Smeyan act a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Ukrainian actor Volodymyr Zaiets, playing a Russian soldier, acts a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Ukrainian actress Yevheniya Nepytalyuk delivers a monologue in a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Subtitles in Portuguese above the stage read "I've risked my life".
Ukrainian director and soldier Pavlo Yurov poses for a portrait in Kyiv, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Ukrainian actors Volodymyr Zaiets, playing a Russian soldier, and Serhiy Smeyan act a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
Ukrainian actor Volodymyr Zaiets, playing a Russian soldier, acts a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
Ukrainian actors Oksana Leuta, left, and Serhiy Smeyan act a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Armando Franca - staff, AP
Ukrainian actress Yevheniya Nepytalyuk delivers a monologue in a scene of the play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please during a rehearsal at the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Subtitles in Portuguese above the stage read "I've risked my life".
Armando Franca - staff, AP
A poster for the Ukrainian theater play Silence, Silence, Silence, Please on the door of the TAGV theater in Coimbra, Portugal, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The show must go on, even when its Ukrainian director is drafted by the army weeks before opening night.
“Silence, Silence, Silence, Please,” a play that tackles Russia’s war in Ukraine had its world debut in Portugal last week, but it’s chief creator was conspicuously missing from among the packed audience.
Pavlo Yurov had meant to be there. Weeks before the opening, he had gone to get special documentation that would permit him to make a trip out of Ukraine. Men of fighting age are barred from leaving, but there are exceptions and Yurov, 43, expected to be given a pass to attend his own show.
Instead he was drafted by Ukraine’s National Guard and is now a press officer attached to a brigade preparing to participate in a much anticipated counteroffensive.
So Yurov had no choice but to stay, while his actors took to the stage in the Portuguese city of Coimbra and performed, and his name flashed in neon lights outside the theater halls.
The play is art imitating life. Drawn from real-life experiences of Ukrainians living under constant shelling and enduring Russian occupation, it touches on the lives of soldiers and paramedics working on the front lines of the war, and volunteers delivering humanitarian aid to the population.
But Yurov wanted the play to touch the audience in a deep and immersive way. The show forces the audience to confront the psychological toll of being exposed to constant artillery fire and of inhabiting life in survival mode.
“My goal is kind of to make it possible for the audience to feel the conditions and mental and physical states of the people who are experiencing this,” Yurov told The Associated Press in Kyiv.
The play was originally staged in 2020. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Yurov decided to rewrite it to reflect recent, real-life developments.
“I hope many people in the audience, for the … duration of this play, feel what it’s like to be inside this situation,” he said.
For the actors, performing in the play was both surreal — the themes were so close to home — and therapeutic.
“I’m playing a woman who has to leave the territory which is under the threat of being occupied, and then it is actually occupied.” said 37-year old Ukrainian actress Oksana Leuta. “I can tell you that for me it’s special, because I chose not to leave the country and I have different, mixed, feelings about those who left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.