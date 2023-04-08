Britain Bodyguard Musical Halted

FILE - US singer and actress Melody Thornton poses for a photo, Nov. 22, 2021. A British performance of “The Bodyguard” musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale. The show at the Palace Theatre in Manchester screeched to a halt Friday, April 7, 2023 when at least two unruly patrons insisted on joining the lead Melody Thornton in singing “I Will Always Love You,” the soaring, emotional number made famous by Whitney Houston.

 Ian West - foreign subscriber, PA

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A British performance of “The Bodyguard” musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale.

The show at the Palace Theatre in Manchester screeched to a halt Friday when two unruly patrons were ejected for joining the lead in singing “I Will Always Love You,” the soaring, emotional ballad made famous by Whitney Houston.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.