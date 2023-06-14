Wreaths are laid out in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
The Italian flag flies at half-mast to pay homage to late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday June 12, 2023. He was 86.
A man carries a wreaths as people gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
A giant tank-you poster is set up at the Mediaset media conglomerate headquarters in Cologno Monzese, near Milan after media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan, Monday June 12, 2023. Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86. Italian writing in Italian reads: "All Mediaset embraces the founder Silvio Berlusconi with love and infinite gratitude".
People gather in front of Milan's Gothic Cathedral ahead of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Berlusconi' legacy, positive or negative, was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
Claudio Furlan - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy — positive or negative — was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
Most Italians identify Berlusconi, a media mogul, soccer entrepreneur and three-time former premier, as the most influential figure in Italy over recent decades. But they remain sharply divided on whether his influence was for the better or worse. They are split over whether the three-time former premier merits all the fuss and ceremony.
