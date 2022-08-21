Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change

FILE - Singapore Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at a session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia" in Tokyo Thursday, May 26, 2022. Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's definition of marriage. During his speech Sunday, Aug. 21 at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

 Eugene Hoshiko

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore announced Sunday it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's traditional norms and its definition of marriage.

During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

