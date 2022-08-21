Support Local Journalism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law but will amend the constitution to ensure same-sex marriage is not allowed, the city-state's leader said Sunday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed repealing the law is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept decriminalization.

