...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
with up to 8 inches possible on the Wasatch Front benches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, and may impact
the morning commutes Monday and Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of heavy snow will continue through
early this morning before becoming more showery. Widespread
heavy snow will develop again tonight into early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
In this image taken from video footage run by TVB Hong Kong, journalists film a police van believed to be carrying relatives of murdered model Abby Choi on its arrival at the Kowloon City Law Courts Building in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model and influencer appeared in court Monday on a joint murder charge after police found her body parts in a refrigerator.
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers search a village home where they found body parts related to a missing model in a murder case, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers prepare to conduct a search on a hillside following a murder case of a model, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
In this photo taken and provided by Pao Jo-yee, model Abby Choi, holding a cat, poses for a photo on Feb. 11, 2023, in Hong Kong. The ex-husband and former in-laws of the slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.
HONG KONG (AP) — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model were detained Monday on charges in her killing after police found body parts in a refrigerator and a pot. The case has gripped many in a Chinese territory where any violent crime is rare.
Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering model Abby Choi a day earlier. Alex Kwong's mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. None of the four was granted bail.
Choi, a 28-year-old model with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared Feb. 21, according to a report filed later with the Hong Kong Police. Her last post was Feb. 19, featuring a photo shoot she had done with fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco.
On Friday, police found her dismembered body in a refrigerator in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong about a 30-minute drive from mainland China.
Authorities later discovered a young woman’s skull believed to be Choi’s in a cooking pot seized from the house. Officials say there was a hole in the skull.
The defendants have not yet entered their pleas, and it does not appear that their lawyers have commented on the case to the media. The case was adjourned until May.
Choi had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars (millions of dollars) with her ex-husband and his family, police said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her finances.
The gruesome killing has particularly transfixed many in Hong Kong and across the border in mainland China, since the the self-governed southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime.
Choi's friend Bernard Cheng said he initially thought she had been kidnapped.
“I haven't imagined a person who's so good, so full of love, so innocent, a person who doesn't do anything bad will be killed like this,” he said. “My heart is still heavy. I can't sleep well.”
Cheng said Choi had four children, aged between 3 and 10. Alex Kwong, 28, was the father of the older two, who are now being taken care of by Choi's mother. Choi had remarried, to Chris Tam, and he was the father of the younger children, who are staying with his family.
Cheng said Choi had good relationships with her family, including her in-laws, and would travel with the families of her current and former husbands together.
While violent crime is rare in Hong Kong, the case recalls a handful of other shocking killings. In 2013, a man killed his parents and their heads were later found in refrigerators. In another infamous 1999 case, a woman was kidnapped and tortured by three members of an organized crime group before her death. Her skull was later found stuffed in a Hello Kitty doll.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.