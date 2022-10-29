South Korea Earthquake

An official from Goesan county checks a house after an earthquake hit the area in Goesan, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea's central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

 154329+0900 - foreign subscriber, YONHAP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year.


