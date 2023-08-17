Support Local Journalism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A small aircraft lost control and crashed Thursday on a highway in Malaysia's central Selangor state, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground, authorities said.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the six passengers and two crew members on the private chartered plane perished in the crash. The drivers of a motorcycle and a car that were hit when the plane smashed into the highway also died, he said.


