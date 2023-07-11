Belgium Truck Tragedy

FILE - Forensic police officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Grays, England, Oct. 23, 2019. A Romanian man who was part of an international human smuggling ring was sentenced Tuesday July 11, 2023, to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 migrants from Vietnam who suffocated were found lifeless in a truck trailer in England in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

LONDON (AP) — A Romanian man who was part of an international human smuggling ring was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 migrants from Vietnam who suffocated in a truck trailer on their way to England in 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici was the ringleader's right-hand man and an “essential cog” in an operation that made huge profits exploiting people desperate to get to the U.K., Justice Neil Garnham said in the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey.


