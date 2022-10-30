Support Local Journalism

MILAN (AP) — Soccer player Pablo Marí was released from hospital on Sunday, three days after being injured in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center.

Five people were stabbed Thursday, including Marí, and one died after a man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan.


