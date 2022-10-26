Support Local Journalism

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar’s human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQI+ community, and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country’s staging of the World Cup.

In the video, 16 players read a sentence or two each from a statement. Football Australia also released a separate statement which said: “The tournament has been associated with suffering for some migrant workers and their families and this cannot be ignored.”

