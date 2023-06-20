FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan, left, leave the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
FILE - Andrew Tate sits in a car holding the Quran after leaving a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after his release from prison on Friday March 31, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), where prosecutors examine electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation in their case, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 10, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan, left, leave the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
FILE - Andrew Tate sits in a car holding the Quran after leaving a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after his release from prison on Friday March 31, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Alexandru Dobre - stringer, AP
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), where prosecutors examine electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation in their case, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 10, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Prosecutors also filed charges against Tate's brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in a court in Bucharest, Romania's capital, the nation's anti-organized crime agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.