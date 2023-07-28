Support Local Journalism

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger’s president declared Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the coup leader, as head of state Friday, hours after the general defended the takeover and asked for support from the nation and international partners.

Amid growing concerns that the political crisis could set back Niger’s fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa, spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said on state television that the constitution was suspended and Tchiani was in charge of the nation. State TV identified Tchiani as the leader of the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.


