FILE - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during the inauguration of a congressional session in Bogota, Colombia, on July 20, 2023. Colombian police arrested the president's son Saturday July 29, 2023 as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected during last year’s presidential campaign.

 Fernando Vergara - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police arrested the president's son Saturday as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected from convicted drug traffickers during last year’s presidential campaign.

President Gustavo Petro, a former rebel who rose through Colombia's political ranks as an anti-corruption crusader, said he wouldn’t interfere with the investigation.


