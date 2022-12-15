Support Local Journalism

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The president of South Africa is fighting for his political future amid an unfolding scandal that has tainted his reputation as an anti-apartheid icon once widely admired for tackling the problems of Africa’s most developed economy.

Cyril Ramaphosa, 70, says he's innocent of charges that he hid at least $580,000 in a sofa at his game ranch. He's accused of not registering the money with authorities, and when it was stolen not reporting the theft to police, in order to avoid questions about how he got the U.S. dollars.


