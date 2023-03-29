South Africa Manhunt

A collage of newspapers report on the story of South African police having launched a manhunt for convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from a privately-run maximum security prison in the Free State province under bizarre circumstances. Bester, known as the "Facebook rapist," was found guilty in 2012 of raping two women and killing one after luring them with the social media platform.

 Denis Farrell - staff, AP

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have launched a manhunt for convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester who escaped from a privately-run maximum security prison in the Free State province under bizarre circumstances.

Bester, known as the “Facebook rapist,” was found guilty in 2012 of raping two women and killing one after luring them with the social media platform. In March last year officials reported that he had died in a fire in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Center, near Bloemfontein.


