FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea at the party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on, Dec. 30, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Uncredited - hogp, KCNA via KNS
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as he delivers a speech after a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jung Yeon-je - pool, Pool AFP
South Korea's Apache AH-64 helicopter fires flares during a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jung Yeon-je - pool, Pool AFP
South Korea's K-2 tanks fire during a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jung Yeon-je - pool, Pool AFP
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves as he delivers a speech after a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea Thursday, June 15, 2023.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, hours after South Korean and U.S. troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border.
The North Korean launch is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.
