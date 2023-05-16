China South Korea Player Detained Soccer

FILE - South Korea's Son Jun-ho speaks during a press conference before a training session at Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. South Korean national soccer team midfielder Son has been detained in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning on suspicion of accepting a bribe, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

 Lee Jin-man - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea midfielder Son Jun-ho has been detained in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning on suspicion of accepting a bribe, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Son was placed in custody “recently” and was under investigation. The South Korean consulate in the provincial capital of Shenyang had been informed of Son’s detention and allowed access to the player as required by international treaty.


