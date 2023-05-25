...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Logan River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
At 5.5 feet (1883 cfs), moderate flooding will impact the Birch
Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Forecast...The river is forecast to fall below flood stage
late this evening, but remain elevated and oscillate near
flood stage through Thursday night.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul, South Korea, on April 25, 2023. The South Korean and U.S. militaries were set to begin massive live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, May 25, 2023, despite the North’s warning that it won’t tolerate what it calls such a hostile invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.
South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea
The South Korean and U.S. militaries have conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea, despite the North's warning that it won’t tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, despite the North’s warning that it won’t tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.
The drills, the first of five rounds of live-fire exercises through mid-June, mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington. North Korea typically reacts to such major South Korean-U.S. exercises with missile and other weapons tests.
