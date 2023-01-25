Spain Attack

Police work next to the body of a man killed in Algeciras, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Spain's interior ministry says that one person has been killed and another serious injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday. The attacker has been arrested and is in custody of Spain's National Police.

 Nono Rico - foreign subscriber, Europa Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A machete-wielding man killed a sexton and injured a priest in attacks at two churches in the city of Algeciras on Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.

The suspect was arrested in the southern city and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police. The ministry did not identify him.


