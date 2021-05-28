Spain criticized for unequally priced 'equality stamps'

This photo released by Spain's postal service Correos on Friday May 28, 2021, shows a set of four stamps to signify different skin-colored tones. Spain’s postal service is feeling a backlash from its well-intentioned effort to highlight racial inequality. The company this week issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones. The darker the stamp, the lower the price. The postal service calls them “Equality Stamps” and launched them on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. It said the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed.” The state-owned company’s goal was to “shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights.” But critics are accusing it of having a tin ear for racial issues and misreading Black sentiment.