BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — As a sex worker and adult film actor, Roc was relieved when he was among the first Spaniards to get a monkeypox vaccine. He knew of several cases among men who have sex with men, which is the leading demographic for the disease, and feared he could be next.

“I went home and thought, ‘Phew, my God, I’m saved,’” the 29-year-old told The Associated Press.

