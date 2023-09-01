Spain Rubiales Twists and Turns

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The kiss by Luis Rubiales has unleashed a storm of fury over gender equality that almost marred the unprecedented victory but now looks set to go down as a milestone in both Spanish soccer history but also in women's rights.

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport and the government's sports council that is linked to the legal panel announced the move on Friday.


