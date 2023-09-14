Spain Soccer Women's League

FILE - Barcelona's Aitana Bonamati, right, shoots the ball next to Real Madrid's Maite Oroz during the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The players for Spain's women's league maintain they'll go on strike rather than start the new season after salary negotiations with the league broke down on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2024.

 Joan Monfort - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MADRID (AP) — The players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage, the league and unions said Thursday.

The first set of games was not played last weekend because of the strike, but the second block of matches will now go ahead as scheduled.


