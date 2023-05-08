.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
AP
Spain women's race apologizes for food processor gift
The organizers of a women’s running race in Spain have apologized after the winner was offered a food processor to take home
MADRID (AP) — The organizers of a women's running race in Spain apologized on Monday after the winner was offered a food processor to take home, sparking accusations of sexism.
The seven-kilometer (more than four-mile) Carrera de la Mujer (Women's Race) issued a statement on Twitter saying it hadn't considered the kitchen appliance — donated by a sponsor — would have sexist implications.
“We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," the statement said. “We regret if any woman felt offended.”
The organizers promised to “take measures” to avoid similar incidents in the future.
Serb national Ivana Zagorac won the race in 24 minutes, 7 seconds on Sunday, in an amateur event in which 32,000 women participated. The Madrid race coincided with Spain's Mother's Day, and supports domestic violence and cancer survivors. It is held in other cities across Spain.
The food processor controversy went largely unnoticed until Ángela Rodríguez Pam, Spain's secretary of state for equality, tweeted that the winner had received a food processor and others were given 0% fat products.
“If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight,” Rodríguez Pam tweeted ironically.
The race has previously featured T-shirts with the slogan: “Today, the girls win!”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
