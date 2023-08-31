Support Local Journalism

MONACO (AP) — Spanish soccer star Aitana Bonmatí used her acceptance speech at a UEFA awards ceremony on Thursday to voice support for her teammate who was forcibly kissed by the country's soccer federation president after the Women’s World Cup final.

Bonmatí was named women's player of the year at the annual gala held amid a crisis for European soccer's governing body caused by the behavior of its vice president Luis Rubiales at the Women's World Cup final.


