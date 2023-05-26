Spain Soccer La Liga

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, lower centre, reacts towards Valencia fans after being sent off during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The game was temporarily stopped when Vinicius said a fan had insulted him from the stands. He was later sent off after clashing with Valencia players.

 Alberto Saiz - stringer, AP

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court opened a judicial investigation Friday into an alleged hate crime perpetrated by the three people arrested this week for racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior during a game.

Vinícius, who is Black, was subjected to racist taunts on Sunday in Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, which will have parts of its stands closed for the next five games. The Brazil forward has repeatedly been targeted by similar abuse this season.


