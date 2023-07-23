Support Local Journalism

MADRID (AP) — Spain may be facing weeks, even months of political gridlock and possibly a new election, but a national ballot produced one result that will be greeted with relief in continental capitals that like Madrid firmly support the European Union.

Spain’s Vox party, with its ultra-nationalist bent, lost support among voters in Sunday's election, dashing its hopes to be a kingmaker and enter a governing coalition that would have given the far-right its first share of power in Spain since Francisco Franco’s 20th century dictatorship.


