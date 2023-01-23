Spotify Layoffs

FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music streaming service Spotify says it's cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.

CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online.


