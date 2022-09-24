Sri Lankans describe abuse as Russian captives in Ukraine

Sri-lankan former captives Nilojan Vasanthakumar, 20, Uthayakamar Mary Edid Prema, 50, Sharujan Gianeswaran, 25, Thinees Jokenthhiran, 34, Dilukshan Robertclive, 25, Dilujan Paththinajakan, 20, Ainkaranathan Ganesamoorthi, 38 and Head of investigation police department attend a press conference in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Seven Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine say they were beaten and tortured for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the area.

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A group of Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine said Saturday that they were beaten and abused for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the Kharkiv region this month.

Recounting their ordeal to reporters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, one of the seven Sri Lankans said he was shot in the foot; another had his toenail ripped off and was slammed in the head with the butt of a rifle.

