Sri Lanka Easter Bombings

FILE- In this April 21, 2019 file photo, Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast on Easter Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s president said Sunday he will appoint a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate allegations made in a British television report that the South Asian country’s intelligence was complicit in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people.

 Eranga Jayawardena - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Sunday he will appoint a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate allegations made in a British television report that the South Asian country’s intelligence was complicit in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people.

The attacks, which included simultaneous suicide bombings, targeted three churches and three tourist hotels. The dead included 42 foreigners from 14 countries.


