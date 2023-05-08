...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Stock market today: Asia shares trade mixed ahead of reports
Asian shares are trading mixed as investors take a wait-and-see view on the week ahead that’s full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including stubbornly high inflation across the economy
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mixed Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see view on the week ahead that's full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including stubbornly high inflation across the economy.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% in morning trading to 29,141.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,258.80. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.4% to 2,503.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 20,241.95, while the Shanghai Composite edged up nearly 0.2% to 3,399.98.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% to 4,138.12, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 33,618.69 while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 12,256.92.
A strong reading on U.S. jobs, which calmed worries about a possible recession but raised concerns about high inflation, and fears about smaller and mid-sized banks dominated the previous week. Weighed down by much higher interest rates, smaller and mid-sized banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street their deposits are secure and not at risk of seeing a sudden exodus, similar to the runs that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and others.
The larger concern for markets is that all the turmoil could cause banks to pull back on their lending. That in turn could raise the risk of a recession that many investors already see as highly likely.
A report Monday from the Federal Reserve showed many banks tightened their lending standards during the first three months of the year. Not only that, the survey suggested banks widely expect to raise their standards over the course of 2023. Among the reasons some smaller and mid-sized banks gave for the forecast were wanting to take less risk and worries about deposit outflows.
The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5%-5.25%, up from virtually zero early last year, in hopes of slowing high inflation. High rates do that by slowing the economy and hurting prices for investments, which runs the risk of causing a recession if they stay too high for too long.
The Fed said it’s not sure of its next move, as swaths of the economy have shown sharp slowdowns but the job market remains largely resilient.
Also hanging over the economy is the threat of a default by the U.S. government on its debt.
Such an event would rock financial markets because U.S. Treasurys are seen as the safest possible investment in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks.
Later this week, the U.S. government will give the latest monthly updates on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.51% from 3.44% late Friday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.99% from 3.92%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 43 cents to $72.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 47 cents to $76.54 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 135.08 Japanese yen from 135.04 yen. The euro cost $1.0989, down from $1.1008.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.
