TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.8% to 32,224.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,126.70. South Korea's Kospi added 1.1% to 2,638.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8% to 19,453.11. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,225.07.


