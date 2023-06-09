FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the rain in Tokyo, May 29, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Friday, June 9, 2023, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on May 12, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Friday, June 9, 2023, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial District. The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low.
FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the rain in Tokyo, May 29, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Friday, June 9, 2023, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on May 12, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Friday, June 9, 2023, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial District. The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.8% to 32,224.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,126.70. South Korea's Kospi added 1.1% to 2,638.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8% to 19,453.11. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,225.07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.