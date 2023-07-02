A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Monday, July 3, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 1.7% to 33,738.80 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,239.80. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,601.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.7% to 19,243.80, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 3,243.24.
