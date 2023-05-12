...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Ogden River Below Pineview Reservoir affecting Weber County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
A person rides past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
People walk by a poster depicting the Chinese and U.S. currency signs during a media organized tour in Xiangyang Free Trade Zone in central China's Hubei Province on May 10, 2023. European benchmarks rose Friday, May 12 after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A person rides past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
People walk by a poster depicting the Chinese and U.S. currency signs during a media organized tour in Xiangyang Free Trade Zone in central China's Hubei Province on May 10, 2023. European benchmarks rose Friday, May 12 after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
TOKYO (AP) — European benchmarks rose Friday after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
France's CAC 40 rose 1.0% in early trading to 7,451.96. Germany's DAX added 0.6% to 15,931.25. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5% to 7,767.52. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.4% to 33,507.00. S&P 500 futures added 0.4% to 4,160.50. Oil prices fell while currencies traded in a narrow range.
“Asian equities struggled for direction after weak inflation data in China pointed to weakening demand,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Recent data reflect very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, which all indicate slowing growth following an initial jump after the nation dropped pandemic-related restrictions, he said.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1% to 7,256.70. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6% to 2,475.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 19,627.24, while the Shanghai Composite dove 1.1% to 3,272.36.
Investors have been hunting for the next possible victim in the U.S. banking industry after high interest rates helped lead to three failures since March.
Helping to limit the losses for the overall market was a report showing U.S. inflation at the wholesale level was a bit cooler last month than economists expected. It followed a report from the prior day that showed inflation at the consumer level was also behaving largely as forecast.
The reports helped reaffirm expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates again at its next meeting in June. That would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year.
A separate U.S. report said more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That adds to concerns about a potential recession because the job market has been one of the main pillars propping up the economy.
But a cooling labor market would also carry a benefit for the Fed, which fears that a too-hot job market could put upward pressure on inflation.
Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets but would likely happen only if the economy slides into recession and needs such oomph.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 46 cents to $70.41 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 56 cents to $74.42 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 134.77 Japanese yen from 134.52 yen. The euro cost $1.0904, inching down from $1.0921.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.
