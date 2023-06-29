A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
Pedestrians pass by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
Stock market today: Global shares are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high
Global stock markets are mixed after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Pedestrians pass by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
London and Shanghai declined while Paris and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.