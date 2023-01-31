...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. For Eastern Box
Elder County and the northern Wasatch Front, wind chills from
10 below to 20 below zero, coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache
Valley, wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
PARIS (AP) — Demonstrations were getting underway across France on Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to push back the retirement age. Labor leaders aimed to bring more than 1 million demonstrators into the streets in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a “citizens' insurrection."
The nationwide strikes and protests were a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron’s government and its opponents. The government says it is determined to push through Macron's election pledge to reform France's pension system. Labor unions and left-wing legislators fighting in parliament against Macron's plans are counting on protesters to turn out massively to strengthen their efforts to kill the retirement reform bill.
Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon predicted “a historic day" of protests and defeat for Macron, as crowds of protesters began marching in cities and towns outside Paris — ahead of a major demonstration planned later Tuesday through the French capital.
“It's not often that we see such a mass mobilization," Mélenchon, speaking in the southern city of Marseille. “It's a form of citizens' insurrection.”
A first round of strikes and protests brought out between 1 million and 2 million demonstrators earlier this month, including many tens of thousands in Paris. Labor leaders were aiming to at least match or even better those numbers Tuesday, with around 250 demonstrations expected around the country. The government mobilized 11,000 officers to police the protests.
Positions are hardening on both sides as lawmakers begin locking horns in parliament over the government's bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
On Monday, Macron described the reform as “essential.” His prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this past weekend that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable.”
Strikes and protesters intend to prove otherwise.
Rail operator SNCF warned of major network disruptions Tuesday because of strikes. It recommended that passengers cancel or postpone trips and work remotely if possible.
Strikes also hit some schools and other sectors. Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologized to its listeners because employees were striking.
