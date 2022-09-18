Support Local Journalism

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center said.

