Indonesia Earthquake

Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) flies a helicopter to deliver relief goods to a village affected by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The magnitude 5.6 quake killed hundreds of people, many of them children, and displaced tens of thousands.

 Achmad Ibrahim - staff, AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after an equally powerful quake killed hundreds.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered about 18 kilometers (11 miles) southeast of Banjar, a city between West Java and Central Java provinces, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).


