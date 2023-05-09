...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
A sign is posted near where a student drowned following heavy rain near the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.New Zealand police said Wednesday they had found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
Michael Cunningham - handout one time use, Northern Advocate/NZ Herald
Police and rescue staff wait at a road block in the search for a student lost in caves on a school trip in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. New Zealand police said Wednesday, May 10, 2023, they had found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
Michael Cunningham - handout one time use, Northern Advocate/NZ Herald
Police and rescue staff wait at a road block in the search for a student lost in caves on a school trip in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. New Zealand police said Wednesday, May 10, 2023, they had found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
Michael Cunningham - handout one time use, Northern Advocate/NZ Herald
A rescue vehicle takes an inflatable boat through a road block in the search for a student lost in caves on a school trip in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. New Zealand police said Wednesday, May 10, 2023, they had found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
Michael Cunningham - handout one time use, Northern Advocate/NZ Herald
An ambulance drives through a road block in the search for a student lost in caves on a school trip in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. New Zealand police said Wednesday, May 10, 2023, they had found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
Michael Cunningham - handout one time use, Northern Advocate/NZ Herald
Cars move through a flooded road near Waimate, north of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand's largest city.
Peter de Graaf - handout one time use, Northern Advocate
A fire truck ploughs through water in Waimate, north of Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand's largest city.
Peter de Graaf - handout one time use, Northern Advocate
Cars move through water in the flooded streets of a motorway in central Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand's largest city.
A man attempts to clear a drain in a flooded street in central Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand's largest city.

Jason Oxenham - handout one time use, NZ Herald
Cars plough through water in the flooded streets of central Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Authorities in Auckland have declared a state of emergency as flooding again hits New Zealand's largest city.

Alex Robertson - handout one time use, NZ Herald
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police said they have found the body of a high school student in a cave after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit.
A group of 15 students and two adults had set out Tuesday morning on a trip to the Abbey Caves in Whangārei as part of an outdoor education class, authorities said. The others made it out safely.
The death has raised questions about why school officials chose to go ahead with the trip even after forecasters had warned that heavy rain was approaching.
The district council website cautions people to “check weather forecast as caves can be prone to flash flooding.” The site says the cave system features dramatic limestone outcrops, sink holes and three significant caves.
“We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have,” Police Superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement. "At the moment, police’s focus is on supporting those affected."
Hill said the body was recovered late Tuesday.
Whangārei Boys’ High School Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith wrote on Facebook that the event was “hugely upsetting” for all those involved.
“In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united as a WBHS community and provide support where required,” the principal wrote.
Further south, the heavy rainfall and flooding Tuesday prompted authorities in Auckland to declare a state of emergency. The declaration remained in place Wednesday morning as the weather eased.
Fire and emergency crews said they responded to more than 200 calls on Tuesday, most of them in Auckland. Many were for floodwaters entering buildings, but they had also responded to landslides, falling trees and trapped cars. Some train and bus services were canceled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.
