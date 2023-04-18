Support Local Journalism

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Sudanese army and rival forces they have been battling since the weekend, agreed Tuesday to a temporary, 24-hour cease-fire, Arab media reports said.

The fighting since Saturday has plunged the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas of the country into chaos. Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control, with each general so far insisting he will crush the other.


