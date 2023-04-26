Support Local Journalism

CAIRO (AP) — Crowds of families have been growing at Sudan's border crossing with Egypt and at a main port, desperately trying to escape their country's violence and sometimes waiting for days with little food or shelter, witnesses said Wednesday. In the capital Khartoum, the intensity of fighting eased on the second day of a three-day truce.

Taking advantage of relative calm, many residents in Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman emerged from their homes to seek food and water, lining up at bakeries or grocery stores, after days being trapped inside by the fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group. Some inspected shops or homes that had been destroyed or looted.


