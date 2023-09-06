FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, on April 15, 2023. Prosecutors in Japan indicted the 24-year-old man Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he visits a port in Wakayama, western Japan to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election, on April 15, 2023. Prosecutors in Japan indicted the 24-year-old man Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.
FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, on April 15, 2023. Prosecutors in Japan indicted the 24-year-old man Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he visits a port in Wakayama, western Japan to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election, on April 15, 2023. Prosecutors in Japan indicted the 24-year-old man Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.
Kishida was campaigning for elections in a small fishing port in Wakayama in western Japan when a man at the speech venue suddenly threw a homemade pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two people had minor injuries.
Suspect Ryuji Kimura, 24, was arrested on the spot and had been on a three-month psychiatric evaluation sought by the local prosecutors to determine if he is mentally fit for trial. Police and prosecutors also determined that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, according to local media reports.
Prosecutors formally indicted Kimura on an attempted murder charge and four others, including violation of the gun and swords control law and the explosives control law, according to the Wakayama District Court, which accepted the indictment.
Trial dates have yet to be decided, court officials said.
In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Kimura threw the handmade pipe bomb at Kishida with an intent to kill, causing minor injuries to a police officer and a local resident in the audience, Kyodo News reported.
Kimura has refused to talk to the authorities. But he may have been angry because he couldn't file for candidacy in 2022 elections, Japanese media reported.
Investigators found he purchased explosives used to make the bomb in November, around the time he lost his lawsuit against the government over the election system, Kyodo News said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.