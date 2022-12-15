India Tainted Liquor Deaths

This image from video shows relatives preparing to cremate the body of a victim suspected to have died after drinking tainted liquor in Saran district of Bihar state, India, Thursday, Dec.15, 2022. More than 30 people died and more than a dozen were hospitalized in serious condition after allegedly drinking tainted liquor sold without authorization.

 Uncredited - television, K K Productions

PATNA, India (AP) — At least 31 people died and 20 others were hospitalized in serious condition after allegedly drinking tainted liquor sold without authorization in eastern India, a top elected official said Thursday.

The deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday and the victims belonged to three villages in Saran district of Bihar state where the manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.


