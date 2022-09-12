Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A populist anti-immigration party surged to become Sweden's second largest political force in a weekend election dominated by fears of gang violence that has made the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe's most dangerous.

Overall, a conservative opposition bloc including the anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, had an extremely narrow lead over the incumbent center-left with 94% of the votes counted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you