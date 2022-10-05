Support Local Journalism

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare.

The city of 5 million people beat its 1950 record of 2,194 millimeters (86.4 inches) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when 27.2 mm (1.07 in) of rain had fallen at the Observatory Hill rain gauge since morning, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. Records at Observatory Hill go back to 1859.

