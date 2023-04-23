Support Local Journalism

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tachlowini Gabriyesos fled his native Eritrea and walked through the desert to reach Israel when he was just 12 years old. He is now running marathons, sending a message of hope and endurance to all refugees like himself.

Gabriyesos, who turns 25 in July, finished 16th in the marathon at the 2020 Olympics and was the flag-bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games' opening ceremony.


